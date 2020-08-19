Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Raised by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.0% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,375,586,000 after purchasing an additional 222,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,453,285,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,702,000 after purchasing an additional 320,253 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,087,065,000 after purchasing an additional 367,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,929.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.86. The company had a trading volume of 47,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,175. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $234.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.68.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

