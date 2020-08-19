Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Down 2.9%

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $3.02, approximately 5,066 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 836,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

ACER has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acer Therapeutics news, CEO Chris Schelling acquired 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Aselage acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,667.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 202,142 shares of company stock worth $707,497. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACER. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $544,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.