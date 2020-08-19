Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.90. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.48.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

