Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld Sells 7,435 Shares

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 7,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.94, for a total transaction of C$274,648.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at C$691,960.08.

Steven Robert Sommerfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 50,000 shares of Ag Growth International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.05, for a total transaction of C$1,852,500.00.

TSE AFN traded down C$0.55 on Wednesday, hitting C$35.54. 61,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.11. Ag Growth International Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$15.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.07. The company has a market cap of $570.35 million and a PE ratio of -14.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.57.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

