AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.82, 124,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,295,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of AgEagle Aerial Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.