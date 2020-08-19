Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Position Reduced by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. decreased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $563,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 607,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,659,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $81,270.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ATSG traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. 372,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.88. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $28.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

