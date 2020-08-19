Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,544.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 501,778 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,736,000 after acquiring an additional 471,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.73. 24,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,016. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $371,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,541.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,244 shares of company stock worth $2,254,809. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

