Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Gap Up to $2.95

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $2.95. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 59,782 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXU. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alexco Resource by 66.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the period.

Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

