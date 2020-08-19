Alfredo Gomez Buys 3,000 Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Alfredo Gomez bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,007.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alfredo Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Alfredo Gomez bought 1,000 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $8,120.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Alfredo Gomez bought 5,000 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00.

NASDAQ PRTS traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.37 million, a PE ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 308.22 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $16.44.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.92 million.

PRTS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, U.S. Auto Parts Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

