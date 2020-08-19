Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Get Allegion alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 38.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Allegion by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Allegion by 20.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Allegion by 4.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,129. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.38. Allegion has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.