Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $624,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,525 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 124.9% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,963,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,492 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 38.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,517,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,693,000 after acquiring an additional 704,219 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,883.2% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 539,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 511,846 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $14,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 35,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,359. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.67 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

