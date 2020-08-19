Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLO. Guggenheim raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $1,163,990.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 385,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 24,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,077,596.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 996,293 shares of company stock worth $44,555,966 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.83. 32,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,476. The company has a current ratio of 22.24, a quick ratio of 22.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

