Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management raised its position in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $39.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,555.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,726. The company has a market capitalization of $1,058.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,496.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,378.60. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

