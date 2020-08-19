Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 583.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $39.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,555.78. 1,401,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,627. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,496.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,378.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,023.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

