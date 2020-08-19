Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $571,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $11.44 on Wednesday, reaching $1,544.34. The company had a trading volume of 89,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,031.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,499.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1,379.03. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

