Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd.

Amcor stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,887,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,603,410. Amcor has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.