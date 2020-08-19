America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) CIO Purchases $39,388.00 in Stock

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) CIO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 8,600 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,388.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,465.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. 100,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,493. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 47.41% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATAX. ValuEngine cut America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

