American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,150 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.81% of American Express worth $1,390,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Express by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Express by 9.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $914,455,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in American Express by 170.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in American Express by 1,124.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,206,755 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $786,430,000 after purchasing an additional 103,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,337,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,248. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average is $99.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

