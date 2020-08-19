American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Software Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets and supports a portfolio of application software solutions that enable businesses to respond to today’s dynamic global marketplace. The company’s software and services solutions are designed to automate many planning and operational functions principally in the areas of: (i) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), (ii) Flow Manufacturing, (iii) E-Commerce Solutions and (iv) Logility Value Chain Solutions(TM). The company’s products are designed to provide rapid return on investment. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

AMSWA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. 54,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,380. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. American Software has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $564.82 million, a P/E ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 0.57.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 14,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James R. Mcguone sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,823 shares of company stock valued at $987,619. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in American Software by 69.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Software by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

