Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Up 10.9% in February

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.68. 8,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,641. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.58 and its 200 day moving average is $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.