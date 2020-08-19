Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 20,000 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $297,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,113,816.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,647. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. The business had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,821,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 288,880 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 45,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,068,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.