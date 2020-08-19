AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the July 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of AMINCOR INC/SH CL A stock remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. AMINCOR INC/SH CL A has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.
AMINCOR INC/SH CL A Company Profile
