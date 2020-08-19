AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the July 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of AMINCOR INC/SH CL A stock remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. AMINCOR INC/SH CL A has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Get AMINCOR INC/SH CL A alerts:

AMINCOR INC/SH CL A Company Profile

Amincor, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bakery food products. It provides various sliced bread, yeast and cake doughnuts, frozen donuts, cookies, and snack products to supermarket in-store bakery departments, and food service channels. It also offers water remediation services, such as water testing and evaluation, system engineering and design, system training servicing, and maintenance service in the northeast United States, as well as is involved in treating and discharging petroleum impacted water into the sanitary sewer system.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AMINCOR INC/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMINCOR INC/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.