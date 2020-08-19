Analysts Anticipate Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) to post sales of $164.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.74 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $217.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $679.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $672.05 million to $685.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $819.33 million, with estimates ranging from $803.27 million to $850.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth about $1,832,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 59,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 592.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.05. 669,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $864.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.72.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

