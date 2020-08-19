Analysts Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Post $0.64 EPS

Analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.42. National Retail Properties posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 161.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NNN traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.73. 31,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,882. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

