Analysts Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of LGND traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.83. The stock had a trading volume of 163,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,342. The company has a quick ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 29.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average of $101.68. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,603.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

