Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Target Hospitality posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TH shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Target Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 34,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

NYSE:TH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $7.32.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.