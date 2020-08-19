Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Grocery Outlet (GO)

Grocery Outlet (NYSE: GO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/14/2020 – Grocery Outlet is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Grocery Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Grocery Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Grocery Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Grocery Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Grocery Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Grocery Outlet is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Grocery Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Grocery Outlet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores primarily in the United States. The company offers products which include grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care as well as fresh meat and seafood and natural, organic, specialty and healthy products. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is based in Emeryville, California. “

7/1/2020 – Grocery Outlet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores primarily in the United States. The company offers products which include grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care as well as fresh meat and seafood and natural, organic, specialty and healthy products. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is based in Emeryville, California. “

6/24/2020 – Grocery Outlet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores primarily in the United States. The company offers products which include grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care as well as fresh meat and seafood and natural, organic, specialty and healthy products. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is based in Emeryville, California. “

6/23/2020 – Grocery Outlet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores primarily in the United States. The company offers products which include grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care as well as fresh meat and seafood and natural, organic, specialty and healthy products. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of NYSE:GO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.91. 749,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,475. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $806,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $65,380.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,289 shares of company stock worth $16,774,537.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

