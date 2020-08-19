ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $139,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 358,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. 2,685,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,757. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 352.34 and a beta of 2.16.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGI. ValuEngine downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth about $228,000. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.