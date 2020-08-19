Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Down 97.6% in July

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Anhui Conch Cement stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 31,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.27. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $19.08.
About Anhui Conch Cement
