ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANSLY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.84. 905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.29. ANSELL LTD/S has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $117.90.

About ANSELL LTD/S

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

