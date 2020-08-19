APR Coin Market Capitalization Hits $29,257.10 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, APR Coin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $29,257.10 and approximately $11.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00775039 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.01096323 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00020954 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000676 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005042 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,150,344 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.