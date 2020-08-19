Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. 9,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.14.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 63.45% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Aqua Metals news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 61,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $70,661.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,571.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton purchased 50,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $43,560.03. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 729,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,559.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 55,420 shares of company stock worth $49,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 435.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 635,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 516,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

