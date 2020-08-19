Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149,732 shares during the period. Arconic accounts for approximately 0.4% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arconic by 678.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 46,103 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Arconic by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,233,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth about $472,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 33,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $374,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at $520,538.16.

Arconic stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. 27,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,792. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07).

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

