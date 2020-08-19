Ariel Hurley Sells 700 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

On Tuesday, June 9th, Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00.

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. 208,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $67.18. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $234,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 102.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 58,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.