Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,478. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. Armanino Foods Of Distinction has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

