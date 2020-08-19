Artemis Vct PLC (LON:AAM) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50

Artemis Vct PLC (LON:AAM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AAM opened at GBX 24.20 ($0.32) on Wednesday. Artemis Vct has a 52 week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 51.79 ($0.68). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.20.
About Artemis Vct
