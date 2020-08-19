Artemis Vct PLC (LON:AAM) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50

Artemis Vct PLC (LON:AAM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AAM opened at GBX 24.20 ($0.32) on Wednesday. Artemis Vct has a 52 week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 51.79 ($0.68). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.20.

Get Artemis Vct alerts:

About Artemis Vct

Artemis VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in making investments in the companies whose shares are traded on AIM, ISDX, and unquoted companies. It typically invests in the industrial, technology, health care, consumer services, financials, consumer goods, utilities, and oil & gas sector.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Vct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Vct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.