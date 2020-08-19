Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Down 15.2% in June

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,157,000 after purchasing an additional 484,589 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 122.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,343,000 after purchasing an additional 212,795 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Atlassian by 13.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,177,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,077,000 after purchasing an additional 365,225 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,638,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,906,000 after purchasing an additional 235,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $3.84 on Wednesday, hitting $163.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,889. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $198.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Atlassian from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

