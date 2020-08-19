Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up about 2.4% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.64. 1,088,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,913. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.74.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.23.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

