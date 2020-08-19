AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.9% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. 21,913,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,160,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $211.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

