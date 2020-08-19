AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.6% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $39,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3,492.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 250,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 243,204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,041,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,281 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 36,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE T traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,895,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,256,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

