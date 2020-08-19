Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Boosts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for approximately 2.2% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in ResMed by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $396,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,296 shares in the company, valued at $13,861,731.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $300,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,809 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,301. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $183.03. 606,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,638. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.00.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

