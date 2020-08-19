Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $4.09 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.8% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after acquiring an additional 355,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,168,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $340.75. 1,489,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.90 and a 200-day moving average of $309.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $345.12. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

