Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.0% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,519,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,720,311. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $390.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

