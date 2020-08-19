Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Makes New $184,000 Investment in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 3,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in FMC by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.35.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.11. The stock had a trading volume of 401,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,077. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.23. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.