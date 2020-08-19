Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATHM. China International Capital raised Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

ATHM stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 154,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,972. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06. Autohome has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $100.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

