Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Position Lifted by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.84% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,822. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.