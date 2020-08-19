Aventus Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002297 BTC on major exchanges. Aventus has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $25,323.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aventus has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aventus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $649.84 or 0.05542440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003504 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00045962 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.