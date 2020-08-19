Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Director John S. Stafford III Purchases 5,000 Shares

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Director John S. Stafford III purchased 5,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $13,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Aware stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 44,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.11. Aware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the quarter. Aware accounts for approximately 8.1% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned 8.38% of Aware worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

