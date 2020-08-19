Baader Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNXSF. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Lanxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Lanxess to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $57.05. 491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937. Lanxess has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

