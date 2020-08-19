Baader Bank Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.58% from the company’s previous close.

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.58 ($33.63).

Shares of ETR NOEJ traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €27.22 ($32.02). 35,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The firm has a market cap of $867.30 million and a PE ratio of 126.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.83. Norma Group has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12 month high of €42.06 ($49.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

